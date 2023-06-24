Silver Minings: Darren Waller was ‘not totally shocked’ by the Raiders' trading him

At the start of the 2022 season, there was a buzz around the receiving corps of the Las Vegas Raiders offense. The combination of Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow, and Davante Adams was supposed to take the league by storm with a barrage of yards and points.

This didn't happen, as the Raiders finished 6-11. A trio expected to shine dealt with injuries to Renfrow and Waller, barely seeing the field together.

The trio was split in March when Darren Waller was traded to the New York Giants for a third-round pick. It surprised many of Raider Nation but did not catch Darren Waller off guard. In an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal he was asked about the trade during his event for his foundation.

"Not totally shocked," Waller said before the event. "I had heard some things. There were different moments throughout the year that I heard I may be traded or I may not. So the actual event of it wasn't too shocking, but I didn't expect it to be the Giants."

There were rumors swirling about trades with Waller before and mid-season. McDaniels did not see the former Pro Bowl tight end as a fit in their offense because of his blocking limitations. Raiders attempted to make it work, but the piece didn't fit their puzzle.

Raiders now hope the group of tight ends can produce at the level they expected from Waller in 2022.

