Criminal charges against Davante Adams dropped in Kansas City

Star receiver still facing civil suit and possible league suspension stemming from pushing incident

By Bill Williamson
Las Vegas Raiders v Kansas City Chiefs
Davante Adams in Kansas City
Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Criminal charges were dropped against Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams in Kansas City earlier this month, according to ESPN on Saturday morning.

Police in Kansas City charged Adams with assault last October days after he pushed a photographer in the moments after a frustrating loss to the Chiefs on Monday Night Football.

NFL Media reported that the city ordinance violation carries a punishment of a fine up to $1,000, up to 180 days in jail or both. Adams was to have a court Monday. But the charges were dropped earlier this month.

The man, who reportedly was freelancing for ESPN during the game, filed a police report Monday night and went to a local hospital with “non-life threatening injuries.” He has since filed a civil lawsuit against Adams and that is still ongoing.

Adams could still face NFL discipline as well. With the criminal aspect of the case now over, the league could act quickly in its decision whether to punish Adams. It began its investigation of the issue shortly after it occurred. If suspended, Adams can appeal it. Adams apologized for his actions minutes after it happened.

