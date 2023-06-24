Criminal charges against Davante Adams dropped in Kansas City

Criminal charges were dropped against Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams in Kansas City earlier this month, according to ESPN on Saturday morning.

An assault charge against Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams for shoving a credentialed media worker in Kansas City after an October game has been dropped.https://t.co/gwL1ImXi8V — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 24, 2023

Police in Kansas City charged Adams with assault last October days after he pushed a photographer in the moments after a frustrating loss to the Chiefs on Monday Night Football.

BREAKING: Raiders WR Davante Adams cited for assault in Kansas City, MO, after pushing a photographer while leaving the field in the Chiefs' Monday night win against Las Vegas. Here's a copy of the citation, filed in KC Municipal Court. pic.twitter.com/0JYxABuHOY — Shain Bergan (@ShainKCTV) October 12, 2022

NFL Media reported that the city ordinance violation carries a punishment of a fine up to $1,000, up to 180 days in jail or both. Adams was to have a court Monday. But the charges were dropped earlier this month.

The man, who reportedly was freelancing for ESPN during the game, filed a police report Monday night and went to a local hospital with “non-life threatening injuries.” He has since filed a civil lawsuit against Adams and that is still ongoing.

Adams could still face NFL discipline as well. With the criminal aspect of the case now over, the league could act quickly in its decision whether to punish Adams. It began its investigation of the issue shortly after it occurred. If suspended, Adams can appeal it. Adams apologized for his actions minutes after it happened.