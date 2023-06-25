SB Nation Reacts: 79% of Raiders fans want the team to sign Marcus Peters

The secondary must improve, with the Las Vegas Raiders struggling against the pass in 2022. Facing star quarterbacks six times a season makes it a priority for the group to take the next step under Patrick Graham.

The Raiders added players in free agency, such as Duke Shelly and David Long. While both players started this past season, they have been career backups for most of their careers.

A player, the Raiders, have been connected to is Marcus Peters. Peters is an Oakland native who could get the chance to play for his former hometown team. He met with the team recently but didn’t leave with a contract. However, it has been reported by Vic Tafur the team is keeping in touch.

In this week’s SB Nation Reacts, we ask Raider Nation if they should sign Marcus Peters. 79% of Raiders fans said yes to the team, adding the veteran cornerback.

Last season was inconsistent for Peters, with his first season under three interceptions. Injuries have caused issues later in his career, but he still is effective in zone coverage. His intelligence and savvy for football could help the young secondary develop.

Peters is an upgrade and would pair with Duke Shelley outside. If the team can get Peters in the building, it will give fans more confidence going into the season.