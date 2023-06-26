Learning Josh McDaniels’ Offense: The levels concept

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels has long been heralded as an offensive guru. Calling plays for one of the most significant offenses of all time and helping win three super bowls has helped him garnish that reputation.

His playbook is one of the toughest in the league to digest. Many players have compared learning math when it comes to memorizing the playbook. Plenty of adjustments are on the fly, and everyone has to be on the same page for perfect execution.

We look at the levels concept in the second edition of Learning McDaniels offense. Levels are described as a square in for the outside receiver and a dig route from the inside. McDaniels will switch up with double digs creating the same look on third and long.

In the video below, I did a deep dive into the concept and looked at the different variations McDaniels deploys. Check it below and comment on what you think of the concept: