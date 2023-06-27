Meet the UDFAs: Dalton Wagner is intriguing tackle prospect

We’re continuing to look at some of the Las Vegas Raiders’ undrafted free agents.

Let’s get to know tackle Dalton Wagner of Arkansas:

Related 5 UDFAs with best chance to make the roster

He’s a huge man:

Wagner is a massive player at 6-foot-8, 320 arms complete with 34 and 3/8 inch arms. He is your classic huge tackle. There will no tackle-guard hybrid project talk here.

What he brings to the table:

He is strong and plays with great leverage for a player his size. He has strong hands and he challenges pass-rushers. He is a leader who was a team captain for the Razorbacks.

What he needs to work on:

He didn’t show great foot work in college and that can hurt in in both pass protection on in run blocking. He’s not considered a great athlete. Overall, he’s better in the passing game than in the running game.

NFL projection:

He’s a right tackle prospect and because he is strong in pass projection (which is so valued in the NFL). He should get a chance to develop.

What to realistically expect?

Wagner will be in the Raiders’ training camp because of his size, strength and pass-blocking capability. He does have a lot to work on. Still, there is a chance he will make the 53-man roster as a rookie. If not, Wagner seems like the perfect type of prospect to try to develop on the practice squad.