Silver Minings: Raiders lacked in this key area in 2022

There were a lot of trends (good and bad) about the Las Vegas Raiders’ offense under Josh McDaniels in 2022.
Here’s another one (and it’s not great): When the game was on the line, the Raiders struggled to get key yardage in the air.
According to a recent tweet by NFL analyst Warren Sharp, the Raiders threw for first downs in the second half of games 30 percent of the time. It was tied for the sixth lowest rate in the NFL. Here is the complete list:
1st downs per pass in the 2nd half of games last yr— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) May 28, 2023
42% - KC
41%
40%
39% - ATL, DET
38% - CIN, NO
37% - SEA
36% - MIA, BUF, JAX, SF, DAL
35% - PHI, MIN, WAS, LAR
34% - CLE
33% - NYG, PIT, CAR
32% - BAL, IND, GB
31% - NYJ, TEN
30% - LAC, LV, TB
29% - HOU, NE, ARI
28% - CHI, DEN
The Raiders lost several close games in 2022 and that this may be a contributing factor. of course, out is former quarterback Derek Carr. So, perhaps McDaniels and the Raiders’ offense will have greater success n this area during the 2023 NFL season.
