Report: Josh Jacobs could hold out into 2023 season

As the contract stalemate between the Las Vegas Raiders and star running back Josh Jacobs drags on, there has been a report that Jacobs could stay away from the team into the start of the regular season.

Via Dov Kleiman, NFL Media reporter Tom Pelissero stated that he believes Jacobs, the 2022 NFL rushing yardage king, could miss training camp and then some of the regular season if he isn’t given a long-term contract.

Report: Josh Jacobs could holdout Week 1 of the 2023 Season, per @tompelissero



Pelissero: "One [situation] that nobody's talking about is Josh Jacobs, at this point, if there’s not a long-term deal I don’t anticipate Jacobs being there at the start of training camp and I don’t… pic.twitter.com/e4Pc7zoPJK — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 27, 2023

Jacobs stayed away from the team during the offseason and during the mandatory minicamp earlier this month. He, of course, was given the franchise tag and will either sign a long-term deal, sign and play for the franchise tag price (just north of $10 million for 2023) or hold out. The deadline for him to sign a long-term deal is July 17.

Training camp starts the last week of July and the regular season starts September 10 as the Raiders visit the Denver Broncos. Jacobs has fired off a few cryptic tweets this offseason with the latest coming last week.

Bad business — Josh Jacobs (@iAM_JoshJacobs) June 20, 2023

Jacobs, 25, led the NFL with 1,653 rushing yards in 2022. Thus, he’s a key part of the Las Vegas offense and if he holds out for any part of the season, it would be a major issue for the team.