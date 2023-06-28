Silver Minings: A positive offensive sign?

The Las Vegas Raiders’ offense was far from perfect in its first year in head coach Josh McDaniels’ system, but there were also some encouraging signs.

Las Vegas was one of the better teams in the NFL in 2022 when it comes to avoiding drives that ended in a punt or a turnover. According to a recent tweet by NFL analyst Warren Sharp, the Raiders had 80 such drives last season. It was tied for night best mark in the league, Here is the full list:

# of drives ending in a punt or turnover in 2022



66 - DET

67

68

69

70

71 - BUF, KC

72

73 - GB

74 - PHI

75

76 - CIN

77

78 - BAL, SF

79

80 - JAX, LV

81 - ATL, MIA, CLE

82

83

84

85

86 - PIT

87 - SEA, NYG

88

89 - DAL

90 - CHI

91 - LAC

92 - ARI

93

94

95

96 - LAR

97 - MIN

98

99 - TB,… — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) June 2, 2023

Seven of those teams made the playoffs. With Jimmy Garoppolo expected to be the new quarterback, perhaps the Raiders will continue this trend in 2023. He was the quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers for most of last season and the 49ers were tied for seventh on this list with 78 such drives.

The key, of course, for McDaniels’ offense in 2023 is becoming better in the red zone. if that can improve, the Raiders could be in solid shape offensively.

