Silver Minings: A positive offensive sign?

The Las Vegas Raiders’ offense was far from perfect in its first year in head coach Josh McDaniels’ system, but there were also some encouraging signs.
Las Vegas was one of the better teams in the NFL in 2022 when it comes to avoiding drives that ended in a punt or a turnover. According to a recent tweet by NFL analyst Warren Sharp, the Raiders had 80 such drives last season. It was tied for night best mark in the league, Here is the full list:
66 - DET
67
68
69
70
71 - BUF, KC
72
73 - GB
74 - PHI
75
76 - CIN
77
78 - BAL, SF
79
80 - JAX, LV
81 - ATL, MIA, CLE
82
83
84
85
86 - PIT
87 - SEA, NYG
88
89 - DAL
90 - CHI
91 - LAC
92 - ARI
93
94
95
96 - LAR
97 - MIN
98
99 - TB,…
Seven of those teams made the playoffs. With Jimmy Garoppolo expected to be the new quarterback, perhaps the Raiders will continue this trend in 2023. He was the quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers for most of last season and the 49ers were tied for seventh on this list with 78 such drives.
The key, of course, for McDaniels’ offense in 2023 is becoming better in the red zone. if that can improve, the Raiders could be in solid shape offensively.
