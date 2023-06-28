Raiders 2023: Josh McDaniels has a comfort level with Brian Hoyer

Yes, new Las Vegas Raiders’ starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to be ready for the start of training camp late next month, but there is a reason why Brian Hoyer is with the team.

Hoyer, who led the offense during the mandatory in camp and OTA sessions, has a long history with Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels.

The Raiders targeted Hoyer as a veteran backup for Garoppolo this offseason. We all know McDaniels loves quarterbacks who previously played for him and Hoyer, who turns 38 in October, fits that description.

Hoyer played under McDaniels with the New England Patriots in 2017 and 2018 (two different stints) and in 2020-21. It’s clear McDaniels has a strong comfort level with Hoyer.

“So, I’ve obviously known Brian [Hoyer] for a while, and Brian is a true pro,” McDaniels said earlier this offseason. “Really does a great job of understanding his assignment, also understanding how he may help others. So, he’s been in a role as a backup quarterback for a number of years, so he understands what the responsibility is in that position and takes full advantage of every opportunity that he has when he has repetitions, and he’s getting a lot of them now and able to function in our system. “Look, their responsibility is to give the other 10 guys an opportunity to do their job well, and Brian does that very well. So, excited about what he’s doing, continues to try and get better even though he’s been in the league for a number of years, works very hard at it, takes care of his body and is a great example for our guys. So, very pleased with that.”

Thus, whether it’s in the quarterback room, the sideline or the field, McDaniels feels strongly about Hoyer’s role in this offense this season.