Training camp is comings: Raiders’ reporting dates set

The Las Vegas Raiders will officially begin the road to the 2023 NFL regular season in less than a month.

The NFL released reporting dates for training camps for all 32 NFL teams Wednesday morning. The Raiders, who will train at their Henderson, Nevada facility, will have their rookies report to training camp July 20. The veterans will report July 25. The full squad’s first training camp practice will be held Wednesday, July 26, thus starting the march to the September 10 Week 1 game at the Denver Broncos.

There will be some key player developments to watch when the Raiders report to camp and start practicing. Here are three major storylines:

Will Jimmy G. be ready?

New starting Raiders’ quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had foot surgery in March and didn’t participate in the OTA and minicamp sessions. There have been reports he will be ready for training camp. Now, we know his exact target date.

Will Jacobs report to training camp?

There was a report this week that stated that star Raiders’ running back Josh Jacobs could holdout into the start of the regular season if he doesn’t sign a contract extension by July 17, the league deadline for players who were franchised tagged. Jacobs has stayed away from the team thus far. Will he show up on July 25?

Will the first-round pick be ready?

Like Garoppolo, No. 7 overall draft pick, edge rusher Tyree Wilson hasn’t been able to practice because of a foot injury. He is supposed to be ready for the season. If would be ideal, if he can be ready to practice at the start of training camp to help him get prepared for the season.