Silver Minings: Raiders struggled in goal-to-go situations

It’s been well documented that the Las Vegas Raiders have struggled in recent seasons in the red zone.
The Raiders’ troubles inside the opponents 20-yard line didn’t improve in 2022 under new head coach and offensive playcaller Josh McDaniels. One of the issues for the Raiders last season in the red zone was in goal-to-go situations.
Ina recent tweet by NFL analyst Warren Sharp, he wrote that the Raiders scored a touchdown on 68 percent of time time when they had a first down inside the opponent’s 10-yard line. It was tied for the 21nd worst rate in the NFL. Here is the complete list:
TD rate in goal-to-go last year— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) June 3, 2023
94% - TEN
93%
92%
91%
90%
89%
88%
87%
86%
85% - DET, DAL
84%
83% - MIA
82% - PHI, NYG
81%
80% - ARI
79% - KC
78%
77% - PIT, CAR
76% - NYJ
75% - JAX
74% - NO, CIN
73%
72% - TB
71% - BUF, CLE, DEN, SEA
70% - MIN
69%
68% - LV, LAR
67%
66% - LAC
65% -…
So, McDaniels’ offense a lot to work on this seoans and reaching the end zone in goal-to-go situations has to be a priority.
In other Raiders’ news:
- Fan rankings: Check out where you, the great Raiders fans, rank in USA Today’s NFl fan rankings.
- Best move? The Athletic looks at the Raiders’ best move of the offseason.
- Breaking down the QBs: The Raiders’ website recently looked at its quarterback room.
Loading comments...