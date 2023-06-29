Silver Minings: Raiders struggled in goal-to-go situations

It’s been well documented that the Las Vegas Raiders have struggled in recent seasons in the red zone.

The Raiders’ troubles inside the opponents 20-yard line didn’t improve in 2022 under new head coach and offensive playcaller Josh McDaniels. One of the issues for the Raiders last season in the red zone was in goal-to-go situations.

Ina recent tweet by NFL analyst Warren Sharp, he wrote that the Raiders scored a touchdown on 68 percent of time time when they had a first down inside the opponent’s 10-yard line. It was tied for the 21nd worst rate in the NFL. Here is the complete list:

TD rate in goal-to-go last year



94% - TEN

93%

92%

91%

90%

89%

88%

87%

86%

85% - DET, DAL

84%

83% - MIA

82% - PHI, NYG

81%

80% - ARI

79% - KC

78%

77% - PIT, CAR

76% - NYJ

75% - JAX

74% - NO, CIN

73%

72% - TB

71% - BUF, CLE, DEN, SEA

70% - MIN

69%

68% - LV, LAR

67%

66% - LAC

65% -… — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) June 3, 2023

So, McDaniels’ offense a lot to work on this seoans and reaching the end zone in goal-to-go situations has to be a priority.

