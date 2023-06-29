 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Silver Minings: Raiders struggled in goal-to-go situations

Another area where improvement is needed

By Bill Williamson
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas Raiders
Josh McDaniels
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been well documented that the Las Vegas Raiders have struggled in recent seasons in the red zone.

The Raiders’ troubles inside the opponents 20-yard line didn’t improve in 2022 under new head coach and offensive playcaller Josh McDaniels. One of the issues for the Raiders last season in the red zone was in goal-to-go situations.

Ina recent tweet by NFL analyst Warren Sharp, he wrote that the Raiders scored a touchdown on 68 percent of time time when they had a first down inside the opponent’s 10-yard line. It was tied for the 21nd worst rate in the NFL. Here is the complete list:

So, McDaniels’ offense a lot to work on this seoans and reaching the end zone in goal-to-go situations has to be a priority.

