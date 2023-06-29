Many Raiders’ fans uncomfortable with cornerback room heading into training camp

The Las Vegas Raiders made big changes at the cornerback position this offseason and have a pretty crowded group there.

Yet, many Raiders’ fans appear concerned about the position as we approach training camp. We recently conducted a poll, asking Raiders fans if they are comfortable with their group of cornerbacks. In a poll with 882 votes cast, 67 percent indicated they are not comfortable with the group with 33 percent stating yes they are comfortable with the position.

So far, the Raiders have signed three free agents and added another in the draft. They may not be done. Las Vegas could add a fifth cornerback in the form of former All-Pro Marcus Peters. There have been reports that the Raiders are likely to sign Peters at some point. He visited the team in May.

If Peters is signed, that means that there will be immense competition at the position during training camp and in the preseason.

The Raiders currently have the following cornerbacks on the roster: Nate Hobbs, Duke Shelley, David Long Jr., Brandon Facyson, Amik Robertson, Tyler Hall, Jakorian Bennett (rookie fourth-round pick), Sam Webb, Ike Brown, Jordan Perryman (rookie UDFA), Azizi Hearn (rookie UDFA) and Bryce Cosby.

There should be a lot of competition in training camp and if key players stay healthy, I think this group can be better than what many fans appear to think this year. Thanks to all who participated.