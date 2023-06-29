Learning Josh Mcdaniels' Offense: The hoss concept

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels has long been heralded as an offensive guru. Calling plays for one of the greatest offenses of all time and helping win three super bowls has helped him garnish that reputation.

His playbook is one of the toughest in the league to digest. Many players have compared learning math when it comes to memorizing the playbook. There are plenty of adjustments on the fly where everyone has to be on the same page for perfect execution.

On the newest edition of Learning McDaniels offense, we look at the hoss concept. Hoss is a hitch and seam from a 2x2 set. The inside receiver will run a seam while the outside player executes the hitch. A famous adjustment of this is Hoss Z Juke. Tom Brady and Wes Welker's chemistry was on full display staying on the same page when working on the concept.

In the video below I did a deep dive into his most known concept. Check it below and comment: