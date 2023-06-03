Silver minings: Jakobi Meyers is one of the most productive slot receivers

The Las Vegas Raiders have kicked off its OTA practices to help get ready for the season. All the new players added through the draft and free agency get their first dip into the playbook and build team camaraderie.

One of the newest players to join the Silver and Black is former New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. He replaces Mack Hollins while being flexible in the slot and outside, coming off his best season as a pro.

PFF recognized his ability to play inside. They listed the most productive slot receivers from the 2022 season, and Meyers made the list.

Meyers has been underrated since his time in New England. His grades have screamed consistency — since 2020, Meyers has posted 80.1, 74.6, and 75.8 receiving grades.

Another reliable receiver, Meyers, dropped just one pass in Week 2 against Pittsburgh. Now, Meyers reunites with Josh McDaniels in Las Vegas, so his job should get a lot easier running routes from the slot alongside his new teammate, Davante Adams.

The Raiders would love for Meyers to repeat that production in 2023. Davante Adams should give him more accessible looks and one-on-ones on defense.

In other Raiders links

Meyers fitting right in with the Raiders: Meyers is becoming a fit with the Raiders with words from Adams.

Takeaways from OTA’s: Levi Edwards goes over the latest from the Raiders OTA practices.

Matt Ryan replacing Jimmy Garoppolo: CBS Sports looks at the potential replacements for Garoppolo if he can’t go this season.