Silver Minings: Jimmy G. got it done on 3rd down

Jimmy Garoppolo has come to the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason with a reputation of being an efficient signal caller.

And nothing says efficient quarterback play than strong production on third down.

In his 11 games as the starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers in 2022, Jimmy G. was a pillar of third-down efficiency as pointed out in a recent tweet by NFL analyst Warren Sharp. According to Sharp’s metrics, Garoppolo was plus-0.24 on third down in 2022. It was the third best mark in the NFL. Here’s Sharp’s full list in this stat:

QB efficiency on 3rd down last year:



+0.34 (1) - Patrick Mahomes

+0.29 (2) - Tua Tagovailoa

+0.24 (3) - Jimmy Garoppolo

+0.22 (4) - Jared Goff

+0.18 (5) - Dak Prescott

+0.17 (6) - Joe Burrow

+0.13 (7) - Derek Carr

+0.13 (8) - Josh Allen

-0.00 (9) - Trevor Lawrence

-0.00 (10) -… — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) June 6, 2023

Strong play on third down is a great trait for a quarterback to have and Garoppolo clearly has that ability.

