Silver Minings: Chandler Jones is preparing for a bounce back season

The Las Vegas Raiders’ pass rush didn’t have the impact they hoped last season. After paring Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones, the Raiders expected to become one of the best pass rushes in the NFL.

2022 was a disappointment in that regard, with the Raider finishing in the bottom half of the league in sacks. Jones himself finished with 4.5, which was almost six less than the year before. Maxx Crosby was the only steady player on the defensive line.

Jones worked hard during the off-season to regain shape to wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks. He has got leaner and faster before the start of the new year.

“I’m happy about it being a new season, a fresh start, a new set of guys, a new group of guys,” he said. “I’ll speak for myself as far as where I am. I’m a little lighter this year, I feel a little faster, a little bit stronger, but I’m just trying to perfect my craft.”

Hopefully, Jones can turn his effort in the off-season into a productive year for the silver and black. Raider Nation is waiting for him to live up to expectations.

