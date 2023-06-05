Learning Josh McDaniels offense: Dagger variations

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels has long been heralded as an offensive guru. Calling plays for one of the most significant offenses of all time and helping win three super bowls has helped him garnish that reputation.

His playbook is one of the toughest in the league to digest. Many players have compared learning math when it comes to memorizing the playbook. Plenty of adjustments are on the fly, and everyone has to be on the same page for perfect execution.

One of the concepts that appears a lot is dagger. It is a two-man-personnel with the slot receiver running a vertical clear-out and the outside running a dig underneath. With the rise of split safety coverages in the NFL, the play becomes something McDaniels leans on in challenging situations.

In the video below, I did a deep dive into the concept and looked at the different variations McDaniels deploys. Check it below and comment on what you think of the concept: