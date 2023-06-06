Silver Minings: Jimmy Garoppolo the influencer

Jimmy G. is quite the social media influencer, apparently.

According to a recent study by BookMakers.com, new Las Vegas Raiders’ quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is the team’s biggest influencer in social media circles. The study found the player on all 32 teams who have the most followers on Instagram.

Garoppolo leads all of his teammates with more than 1.471 million followers. Garoppolo’s Instagram handle is ‘jimmypolo10.’

New Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has the most Instagram followers of any NFL player with more than 17.2 million.

While surely many Raiders fans enjoy following Garoppolo on social media, the main focus is whether or not he can influence the team to victory in 2023.

