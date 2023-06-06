Josh Jacobs is not at mandatory minicamp

Josh Jacobs is not at the Las Vegas Raiders’ mandatory minicamp.

Yet, the team doesn’t appear overly concerned about it and really, they shouldn’t be. It’s just part of the franchise tag process. Frankly, it would have been a surprise if the 2022 NFL rushing leader did report Tuesday for the start of the team’s mandatory minicamp.

He hasn’t signed his franchise tender, so he can’t appear at team activities. Jacobs has missed all of the team’s voluntary offseason sessions, which began in April.

But the reality is Jacobs is missing a mandatory session. The next question is will he hold out from training camp?

Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels didn’t sound concerned about Jacobs’ absence at all Tuesday.

“JJ Is the only one not under contract and the deadline isn’t until next month,” McDaniels said. “I respect everything about that process ... I love the kid, the player, the person. I look forward to seeing him.”

He has until July 17 to sign a contract extension. If not, he will play the season on the franchise tag. Then, next year, the process would begin over with another franchise tag (at a higher price), an extension or unrestricted free agency would all be on the table.

The 2023 franchise tag for running backs is just over $10 million for the Raiders, who last used the franchise tag 11 years ago, on safety Tyron Branch, The team and Jacobs has expressed a desire to that he stays with the team for the long term. The Raiders drafted him with the No. 24 overall pick in 2019.

The decision cost the Raiders some. They declined the fifth-year option on Jacobs for the 2023 season last May. It would have been $8 million to use that fifth-year option. So, it will cost Las Vegas about $2 million.

Jacobs, 25, responded by leading the NFL with 1,653 rushing yards in 2022.

Meanwhile, in other Raiders’ news, McDaniels said third-year linebacker Divine Deablo is wearing the green dot on defense and he spoke very highly of the player.