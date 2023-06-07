Silver Minings: Too many close games

One of the things that stood out about the Las Vegas Raiders in the past two seasons is how many close games they played.

It worked out better than 2021 than it did in 2022. The Raiders went 10-7 in 2021, winning so many close games. They weren’t as fortunate last season and they went 6-11.

The Raiders had three victories of more than one score and had just two such victories in 2022. According to a recent tweet by NFL analyst Warren Sharp, the Raiders five victories by more than one score was one of the lowest totals in the past two seasons combined.

It’s tied for the fourth lowest total in the NFL. The Atlanta Falcons and the New York Giants are tied at the bottom of the list two just two such wins. Here is Sharp’s complete list:

wins by more than 1 score since 2021



18 - BUF

17

16

15 - SF

14 - KC, PHI, DAL

13 - CIN

12

11 - GB, NE

10 - LAR, ARI

9 - TB, NO, SEA

8 - CLE, MIA, TEN

7 - LAC, CAR, DEN, IND

6 - BAL, JAX, DET

5 - CHI, WAS, LV

4 - HOU, MIN

3 - PIT, NYJ

2 - NYG, ATL — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) May 1, 2023

Yes, a one-point win counts just as much as a blowout victory does, but Raiders fans deserve less stressful Sundays.

