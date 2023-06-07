Tre’von Moehrig reveals what he’s focusing on to be better in 2023

After putting together an impressive rookie season, there’s no question that Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre’von Moehrig regressed in year two. He went from being a reliable rookie to a defensive liability in just one season as his grade from Pro Football Focus dropped nearly 17 points and his receiving yards allowed more than doubled from year-to-year.

Earlier in the offseason, Moehrig even admitted to the local media that he needs to be a better player in 2023. A reporter followed up with the safety on that topic recently during the Raiders’ minicamp and asked what he’s been doing to accomplish that goal.

“Man, like I said, just came in every day,” Moehrig replied. “Whatever the coaches asked of me to do, whatever the drills were, I just focused on the details. Try to be technically sound. Just trying to practice my technique, just like every other position, trying to just get better every offseason.”

We hear about it all the time in sports, it’s the details that matter and the little details are almost as important as the big ones. That was a constant theme during the TCU product’s press conference as he brought it up multiple times, including when asked what he’s been focusing on individually.

“Really, just coming out every day in practice, coming in the film room every day just trying to learn something,” he said. “Pick up something every day, whether it’s something small, a small detail. But really every year it’s just going to be getting better in every aspect of the game.”

Watching film and studying the game was another consistent theme that Moehrig brought up on how to improve this season, and he’s been “in the lab” so to speak this offseason.

“Yeah, over the years, like I said, just my third year just picking up more film. Just learning more concepts, just learning more football,” the safety replied when asked if he’s been watching a lot of film over the last several months. “Being able to turn on that film and pinpoint some stuff that [I] didn’t know last year or the year before, it was a big deal. So, definitely watching more film.”

One specific area that the third-year pro can improve on and simultaneously fix a glaring weakness in Las Vegas’ defense is by creating more turnovers. Last season, the Raiders were tied for dead last in the NFL with just six interceptions all year, and they were tied for 27th in the league after only forcing 10 fumbles.

Over the last two years, Moehrig has been part of that problem with just one pick—which came in 2021—and he has yet to punch a ball out of a ball carrier’s hands. However, playing in the same scheme for the first time in his brief NFL career can help with that.

“Really, it’s just being on the same page, the communication aspect of it,” he said on getting more familiar with defensive coordinator Patrick Graham’s system. “I’ve said it before, at the end of the day, it’s all concepts. “Just learning different concepts, learning different coaching schemes, how they want it done. But like I said, the biggest thing is just communication. ...I’ve been feeling better, more confident just with myself within the defensive scheme. So, definitely trying to do that and get our hands on the football.”

The former Horned Frog had seven interceptions and two forced fumbles in 33 games during his collegiate career. So he’s been able to create turnovers in the past, it’s just a matter of translating that production to the pros. Hopefully, that transition happens this fall as Moehrig enters a pivotal third season that could determine the direction of his NFL career.

Based on the quote below, he seems to understand that the clock moves more rapidly in the pros and a player’s time in the league can be over in a blink of an eye.

“Yeah, it’s going by fast, real fast,” Moehrig replied when asked about going into year three. “Yeah, I tell people every time, I feel like I still just got here. Just coming in the building is still that new feeling of just something new, really. Like you said, it’s gone by fast. I can’t believe it for real.”

We’ll find out soon enough if he’s done enough to be able to turn things around this season.