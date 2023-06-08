 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Revised Raiders poll: Are they better at tight end?

Is Michel Mayer the difference maker?

By Bill Williamson Updated
/ new
NCAA Football: Clemson at Notre Dame
Michael Mayer
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

There is major change for the Las Vegas Raiders at the tight end position this year.

Earlier this offseason, we asked our community if they think Las Vegas improved at the position this offseason. A decisive 68 percent answered that, no, the Raiders aren’t better at tight end in 2023 than they were last year.

However, we feel the need to ask the question again now that Las Vegas traded up for Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer in the second round. Mayer is considered NFL ready and he will be part of the offense this season and he could begin the season as the starter.

He joins veteran free-agent additions Austin Hooper and O.J. Howard. They replace starter Darren Waller, who was traded to the New York Giants and key backup Foster Moreau, who has signed with the New Orleans Saints,

The Raiders added Howard in free agency and then Hooper. Based on production history, Hooper will likely be the primary veteran pass catcher at the position.

So, what do you think? For this upcoming season, does the Mayer addition make you think this group is better than the previous Raiders’ tight ends?

Poll

Are the Raiders better at tight end in 2023 than they were in 2022?

view results
  • 76%
    Yes
    (423 votes)
  • 23%
    No
    (133 votes)
556 votes total Vote Now

More From Silver And Black Pride

Loading comments...