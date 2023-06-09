Raiders 2023: Going inside the wide receiver room

The Las Vegas Raiders have had incredible turnover at the wide receiver position as they signed four free agents and then they used a third-round pick on Cincinnati Tre Tucker. Frankly, Las Vegas currently has more receivers than receiver roster spots. Let’s take a look at the situation:
Davante Adams:
This is the headliner, of course. Adams had a monster first season in Las Vegas after his 2022 trade from Green Bay. He is probably the best receiver in the game.
Jakobi Meyers:
Meyers was a big-ticket free-agent addition as he signed a three year, $33 million deal with $21 million in guaranteed money. He’s a starter who also plays in the slot.
Hunter Renfrow:
Renfrow, when healthy, is a premier slot receiver. They will figure things out with him and Meyers. The Raiders gave Renfrow a roster bonus in March, but there is still trade speculation. Of course, he could still be moved, but it would be a big waste of money for the Raiders.
Phillip Dorsett:
He’s a speedster that was signed this offseason to help stretch the field as a rotational player.
Cam Sims:
He is a big target who can help rotationally and in the red zone. Sims, 6-foot-5, 220 pounds, also play special teams.
Tre Tucker:
He too is a slot receiver who will also likely return kicks and be a gunner on special teams as a rookie,
DeAndre Carter:
Carter was signed as a potential returner and has a rotational player.
Keelan Cole:
The Raiders brought him back after he had 10 catches in 14 games last season.
DJ Turner:
He’s going to have a hard time sticking around along with others like Chris Lacy.
Conclusion:
At least, three of these guys aren’t going to make the 53-man roster. In addition to Turner, I’d say Cole, Carter and Dorsett will have their work cut out for them in training camp and in the preseason.
