Raiders 2023: Going inside the wide receiver room

The Las Vegas Raiders have had incredible turnover at the wide receiver position as they signed four free agents and then they used a third-round pick on Cincinnati Tre Tucker. Frankly, Las Vegas currently has more receivers than receiver roster spots. Let’s take a look at the situation:

Davante Adams:

This is the headliner, of course. Adams had a monster first season in Las Vegas after his 2022 trade from Green Bay. He is probably the best receiver in the game.

Jakobi Meyers:

Meyers was a big-ticket free-agent addition as he signed a three year, $33 million deal with $21 million in guaranteed money. He’s a starter who also plays in the slot.

Hunter Renfrow:

Renfrow, when healthy, is a premier slot receiver. They will figure things out with him and Meyers. The Raiders gave Renfrow a roster bonus in March, but there is still trade speculation. Of course, he could still be moved, but it would be a big waste of money for the Raiders.

Phillip Dorsett:

He’s a speedster that was signed this offseason to help stretch the field as a rotational player.

Cam Sims:

He is a big target who can help rotationally and in the red zone. Sims, 6-foot-5, 220 pounds, also play special teams.

Tre Tucker:

He too is a slot receiver who will also likely return kicks and be a gunner on special teams as a rookie,

DeAndre Carter:

Carter was signed as a potential returner and has a rotational player.

Keelan Cole:

The Raiders brought him back after he had 10 catches in 14 games last season.

DJ Turner:

He’s going to have a hard time sticking around along with others like Chris Lacy.

Conclusion:

At least, three of these guys aren’t going to make the 53-man roster. In addition to Turner, I’d say Cole, Carter and Dorsett will have their work cut out for them in training camp and in the preseason.