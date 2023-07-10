Silver Minings: Should Raiders sign linebacker Kwon Alexander?

Heading into training camp, there’s no doubt that linebacker is one of the weakest position groups on the Las Vegas Raiders’ roster. Divine Deablo headlines a cast of players who are either fringe veteran starters, late-round picks or undrafted free agents.

Meanwhile, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets linebacker Kwon Alexander is still available on the free-agent market and could help bolster the second level of the Raiders’ defense. Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton recently named Las Vegas as a top destination for Alexander, as Moton’s rationale is explained below.

In recent years, Alexander has played well on all three downs. Since 2021, he’s allowed a passer rating below 90 and recorded four sacks and 13 tackles for loss. Last season with the Jets, the 6’1”, 227-pounder only missed 5.5 percent of his tackle attempts. He’s a trustworthy veteran who can immediately fill a need in the middle of a defense. The Raiders should be the first team linked to Alexander. Even though Divine Deablo has a chance to develop into a starter and leader at the position, the club should consider a veteran who’s been there and done that already. Alexander fits the description. Potential Landing Spots: Las Vegas Raiders; New York Giants; Dallas Cowboys

So, should the Raiders make a move and bring in the veteran linebacker?

