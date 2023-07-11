NFL supplemental draft 2023: Fans don’t want Raiders to partake

Don’t do it, Dave Ziegler.

That appears to be the collective message of this community to the Las Vegas Raiders’ general manager.

Tuesday, the NFL will hold its first supplemental draft in four with Purdue wide receiver Milton Wright (who played with Raiders’ rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell) and Jackson State (and former Tennessee product) Malachi Wideman are available.

We recently held a fan poll and the results were overwhelming — most voters do not want Las Vegas to participate in this drat. In a poll with 599 votes cast, 89 percent (533 votes) do not want the Raiders to take either Wright or Wideman, while just 11 percent (66 votes) are in favor of the idea.

The overwhelming vote is understandable and I agree with it.

The Raiders simply don’t need a receiver. They signed four free agent wide receivers and drafted Cincinnati’s Tre Tucker in the third round this offseason. So, there isn’t a pressing need at the position.

So, it really doesn’t make much sense for Las Vegas needs to partake in this draft and our voters are certainly on that page.