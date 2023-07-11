Raiders on the links: Several members of Silver and Black will be at Lake Tahoe golf event

It’s summer vacation for NFL players as they prepare report to training camp in two weeks and like many of us, they like to spend their free time on the links.

Las Vegas Raiders All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams leads a star-studded group of Raider’s great past and present this week at The American Century Championship in South Lake Tahoe, Nevada at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course.

The tournament, which has the reputation of being the world’s most premier celebrity golf tournament, runs Friday-Sunday with practice rounds beginning Wednesday.

It will be Adams, who joined the Raiders in 2022 in a trade from the Green Bay Packers, first time in the star-studded event.

He is the only active Las Vegas player in the field. Yet, he is not the only member of the Raider Nation playing. He joins Raiders’ Pro Football Hall of Famers Marcus Allen, Tim Brown, Charles Woodson and Jerry Rice in the event.

Former Raiders’ quarterback (and close Adams’ friend) Derek Carr (now with the New Orleans Saints) is a repeat player in the tournament.

Many current and former NFL greats will join the Raiders’ crew in the tournament including Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen.