Silver Minings: What will the deep-passing plan be?

How does Jimmy Garoppolo affect Josh McDaniels’ plan?

By Bill Williamson
Miami Dolphins v San Francisco 49ers
Jimmy Garoppolo
One of the most fascinating aspects of the Las Vegas Raiders’ new-look offense in 2023 will be to see how the coaching staff approaches deep passing targets on first and second downs.

As the 2022 season showed, Josh McDaniels and his staff likes to throw deep often on early downs. According to NFL analyst Warren Sharp, the Raiders threw deep on early downs tie eighth most in the NFL last year. The offense ran by new Raiders’ pass game coordinator Scott Turner of the Washington Commanders was fifth on the list.

So, it’s natural to thin the Raiders will be among the league leaders in this area again. However, enter Jimmy Garoppolo. He was the starting quarterback for most of last season with the San Francisco 49ers. They were last in this category according to Sharp. Jimmy G.’s forte is not the deep pass. So what will that mean for McDaniels’ playbook?

How do you see it playing out?

