Silver Minings: What will the deep-passing plan be?

One of the most fascinating aspects of the Las Vegas Raiders’ new-look offense in 2023 will be to see how the coaching staff approaches deep passing targets on first and second downs.

As the 2022 season showed, Josh McDaniels and his staff likes to throw deep often on early downs. According to NFL analyst Warren Sharp, the Raiders threw deep on early downs tie eighth most in the NFL last year. The offense ran by new Raiders’ pass game coordinator Scott Turner of the Washington Commanders was fifth on the list.

deepest targets to WRs on early downs:



1. NO

2. ATL

3. CHI

4. MIA

5. WAS

6. NE

7. DEN

8. LV

9. GB

10. NYJ

11. BUF

12. CLE

13. CIN

14. PIT

15. PHI

16. DAL

17. SEA

18. TEN

19. CAR

20. HOU

21. DET

22. KC

23. MIN

24. BAL

25. TB

26. NYG

27. JAX

28. LAC

29. ARI

30. LAR

31. IND

32. SF — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) June 13, 2023

So, it’s natural to thin the Raiders will be among the league leaders in this area again. However, enter Jimmy Garoppolo. He was the starting quarterback for most of last season with the San Francisco 49ers. They were last in this category according to Sharp. Jimmy G.’s forte is not the deep pass. So what will that mean for McDaniels’ playbook?

How do you see it playing out?

