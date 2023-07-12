Silver Minings: What will the deep-passing plan be?

One of the most fascinating aspects of the Las Vegas Raiders’ new-look offense in 2023 will be to see how the coaching staff approaches deep passing targets on first and second downs.
As the 2022 season showed, Josh McDaniels and his staff likes to throw deep often on early downs. According to NFL analyst Warren Sharp, the Raiders threw deep on early downs tie eighth most in the NFL last year. The offense ran by new Raiders’ pass game coordinator Scott Turner of the Washington Commanders was fifth on the list.
deepest targets to WRs on early downs:— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) June 13, 2023
1. NO
2. ATL
3. CHI
4. MIA
5. WAS
6. NE
7. DEN
8. LV
9. GB
10. NYJ
11. BUF
12. CLE
13. CIN
14. PIT
15. PHI
16. DAL
17. SEA
18. TEN
19. CAR
20. HOU
21. DET
22. KC
23. MIN
24. BAL
25. TB
26. NYG
27. JAX
28. LAC
29. ARI
30. LAR
31. IND
32. SF
So, it’s natural to thin the Raiders will be among the league leaders in this area again. However, enter Jimmy Garoppolo. He was the starting quarterback for most of last season with the San Francisco 49ers. They were last in this category according to Sharp. Jimmy G.’s forte is not the deep pass. So what will that mean for McDaniels’ playbook?
How do you see it playing out?
In other Raiders’ links:
- O-line pre: The Raiders’ website has a preview of the offensive line heading into training camp.
- Bolster the D: The Athletic examines whether the Raiders have improved on defense.
- Breakout time: The Athletic thinks third-year linebacker Divine Deablo may have a breakout season in 2023.
Loading comments...