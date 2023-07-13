Silver Minings: Raiders’ offense was strong in first half in 2022

We all know the Las Vegas Raiders’ offense was maddeningly uneven in 2022, the first under the guidance of head coach Josh McDaniels.

But there were some good things. Yet, those good things made the bad things even more frustrating.

One of those was the fact that Las Vegas started games pretty well on offense.

According to a recent tweet by NFL analyst Warren Sharp, the Raiders scored 210 points in the first half of their 17 games in the 2022 season. It was tied with Seattle for the 10th most in the league. The Raiders and the Detroit Lions (231 points) were the only teams in the top 10 of this category not to make the playoffs.

first half points scored in 2022:



296 - PHI (7th most in NFL history)

265 - KC

249 - BUF*

247 - LAC

240 - SF

233 - CIN*

231 - DET

228 - MIA

224 - DAL

210 - SEA

210 - LV

204 - TEN

198 - GB

192 - JAX

188 - MIN

184 - BAL

184 - LAR

178 - CHI

174 - ATL

172 - PIT

169 - ARI

165 - CLE… — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) June 22, 2023

While that’s an impressive total the first half, tallied 185 points in the second half and that was a big reason why they blew so many leads last season. McDaniels has to work on balance to improve in 2023.

