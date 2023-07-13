Raiders poll results: Jimmy Garoppolo’s health is a concern

Can’t say I’m surprised.

Yes, the the most worrisome issue facing the Las Vegas Raiders as they head into training camp is the health of new starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

He, of course, had foot surgery shortly after signing with Las Vegas in March. He wasn’t able to participate in any offseason activities. Yet, the team is confident he will be ready for training camp.

The other big issues facing the team is the contract situation of star running back Josh Jacobs, who has stayed away from the team with his future unclear and first-round pick, edge rusher Tyree Wilson has a foot issue that kept him out of the offseason as well.

We asked our community members which issue worries them the most. Garoppolo’s injury problem led the way with 49 percent, while 35 percent of the voters are worried about Jacobs’ contract and 16 percent are concerned about Wilson’s issues.

I understand why folks are worried most about Jimmy G. He’s the starting quarterback and he has a history of injuries. Having a cloud at quarterback in July is not ideal, but that’s where we are.