Raiders offseason: 3 questions with Davante Adams

We had a chance to quickly catch up with Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams this week at the American Century Championship at South Lake Tahoe, Nevada at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course.

Q: I noticed you hugging and chatting it up with Jerry Rice on the driving range a few minutes. What is it like having a relationship one of your boyhood ideas?

Adams: “Oh, it’s really great. I love Jerry. I’ve known him for a long time and it’s great to be able to get to know him and hang out here all week, talking golf. He’s a mentor for me on the field, so being around him is really cool.”

Q: It has to be special to be able to catch up with Derek Carr this week before the season starts.

Adams: “Oh man, I love being around Derek. You now, we’ve been playing a lot of golf together all of this offseason, but to be here with him now is a lot of fun.”

Q: What’s it like being here for the first time?

Adams: “It’s always great to play golf and being here for this is special. It’s not my expertise. That’s what I do for a living is for, being I do this for fun and love it.”