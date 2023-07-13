Tim Brown has some concerns about 2023 Raiders

Expectations were sky high for the Las Vegas Raiders a year ago.

And they was warranted. The team was coming off of a 10-7 playoff season. Owner Mark Davis got his coaching target in Josh McDaniels and the team snagged superstar wide receiver Davante Adams in a huge trade.

While at the American Century Championship at South Lake Tahoe, Nevada at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course last July, Silver and Black Pride spoke to many former players and they were all thrilled about the team’s prospects in the upcoming season — everyone except Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Tim Brown.

Brown said he wanted to see it all come together for McDaniels and his new players before getting too excited. Brown’s trepidation ended up being right on the money as the Raiders stumbled to a bitterly disappointing 6-11 season.

We caught up with Brown again Thursday in Tahoe and reminded him of his prophecy.

“That was real,” he said. “I’m even more so that way now. I want to see it and maybe will happen but I have questions. (McDaniels) is supposed to be a magician, so let’s see him do it I’ll be his greatest fan if do it, but I don’t know if I’ll be his biggest critic if not, but ill always say what I feel and be real about it.”

Brown said it just seems like the level being brought in isn’t even with what has left.

“I think there is a lot to work to be done,” Brown said. “I kinds of reminds me of the 1990s before (Jon) Gruden got there. We would make the playoffs here and there, but we could never keep it going consistent. That’s what we need.”

Brown said he is interested to see how quickly Adams and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo find chemistry together. Garoppolo, of course, had foot surgery after the Raiders signed him in March. He couldn’t participate in the offseason activities or in the minicamp last month. The team has said Garoppolo is expected to be ready for the start of training camp. The Raiders’ first practice is in 13 days.