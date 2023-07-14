Silver Minings: Maxx Crosby is a PFF stats god

With training camp starting later this month, this is a perfect time for this reminder: Maxx Crosby is one bad man.

NFL analytics website Pro Football Focus recently tweeted out a stat that showed just how dominant Crosby is and that he is one of the most complete defenders in the entire NFL. Pro Football Focus have graded out just four defensive linemen who has scored a grade of 85 or better both as a pass-rusher and as a run stopper.

Wow, Von Miller, Aaron Donald and Cam Heyward. That’s some elite company.

But Crosby belongs. He is an underrated run stopper and, of course, he is a premier pass-rusher. There’s no denying, Crosby is one of the very best defensive players in the NFL.

In other Raiders’ news: