From Snake to The Mad Stork to Howie, your Raiders’ beer dreams are inspired

I always love our Silver and Black Pride Tuesday Community Questions.

This week was extra fun. Our question was if you could have a beer with any Raider, past or present, dead or alive, who would it be?

Of course, you had a ton of great responses. Here are some of them (Yes, we have a new comment embed feature):

Again, great responses, folks. You’re all awesome.

For the record, my choice would have been Ken Stabler. As you know, I love Snake. He was the greatest.

Head to the comments section to share your thoughts and join the conversation. You can sign up for a commenting account below and we have full-time moderators to enforce the Community Guidelines and we have another community question for your Tuesday.

Cheers and happy weekend and may you have a beverage with the person of your choice whether they’re a Raiders’ legend or not.