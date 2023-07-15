Silver Minings: Raiders and Josh Jacobs are not close to a deal

The Las Vegas Raiders and Josh Jacobs contract dispute runs out of time. Both sides have until Monday at 1 PM ET to come to a deal, or Jacobs has to play on the franchise tag.
Jacobs received the franchise tag after coming off a career year. He is looking for a long-term contract instead, where he can have stability and stay with the Raiders. Dave Ziegler is influenced by an environment that never paid running back in New England. It has caused a standstill between the team and one of their star players.
On Friday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported on the latest news regarding the tag. Garafolo hears that the Raiders are not close to a deal with Jacobs.
From @NFLTotalAccess ahead of Mon’s deadline for franchise tagged players to do long-term deals:— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 15, 2023
—#Giants, Saquon Barkley have work to do
—#Raiders, Josh Jacobs aren’t close
—#Jaguars, TE Evan Engram will talk but sounds like Engram will be at camp even if no deal pic.twitter.com/eb4JfD6Dhe
At this point, Jacobs will be a holdout if they are far apart. Anything can happen over the weekend, but the Joe Mixon deal might hurt the market right before the deadline. If they disagree, it becomes a waiting game for when Jacobs returns to the team.
