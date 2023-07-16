Silver Minings: NFL execs rank Kolton Miller top-10

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler conducted his annual poll of NFL personnel where the executives rank the league’s top players at every position. Recently, Fowler released the offensive tackle rankings which showed Las Vegas Raiders left tackle Kolton Miller some love.

10. Kolton Miller, Las Vegas Raiders

Highest ranking: 7 Lowest ranking: unranked Age: 27 Last year’s ranking: Honorable mention

Miller never got much top-10 traction in past years but received significant votes after a strong 2022 campaign.

Known more for his pass blocking, he led this year’s group in run block win rate (81.7%), helping spring running back Josh Jacobs for 1,653 yards.

One NFC exec called him an “easy mover”.

“Better athlete than he is an enforcer,” the exec said. “Great feet and movement but doesn’t play with enough power, strength or anchor. Gets swallowed up by bull rushes and knocked back.”