Raiders poll results: The power of Michael Mayer

Michael Mayer hasn’t even had one training camp practice with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Yet, the mere idea of the second-round pick from Notre Dame has the fan base believing big time.

Last month, we revisited a community poll, asking if you think the 2023 Raiders will be better at tight end than they were last year after major change at the position.

The only change was the addition of Mayer. He is considered NFL ready and he will be part of the offense this season and he could begin the season as the starter.

He joins veteran free-agent additions Austin Hooper and O.J. Howard. They replace starter Darren Waller, who was traded to the New York Giants and key backup Foster Moreau, who has signed with the New Orleans Saints,

The drafting of Mayer has given major hope to the fan base. In our June poll, in which 896 votes were cast, 76 percent of the voters believe the Raiders will be better at tight end this season. Just 24 percent of the voters think otherwise.

Earlier this offseason, we asked our community if they though Las Vegas improved at the position this offseason. A decisive 68 percent answered that, no, the Raiders aren’t better at tight end in 2023 than they were last year.

So, two polls, two lopsided results. Let’s see if Mayer can live up to the expectations as a rookie.