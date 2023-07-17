Silver Minings: Today is Raiders, Josh Jacobs deadline to reach agreement

The deadline for the Las Vegas Raiders and running back Josh Jacobs to reach an agreement on a long-term contract is steadily approaching. The two sides have until 1 p.m. PST—or about six hours after this story publishes—to shake hands on a multi-year deal. Otherwise, the only way Jacobs can play for the Silver and Black this season is on the one-year, $10.1 million tender.

Barring a last-minute change, it sounds as if the Raiders and the 2022 rushing champion won’t strike a deal in time as Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported over the weekend that the two sides aren’t close in their negotiations.

“With Monday’s 1 p.m. PDT deadline looming to get a deal done — and if not, delay any new deal until after the 2023 season — it’s looking more and more likely that Jacobs will have to play this season under the terms of the franchise tag at a guaranteed $10.09 million,” Bonsignore wrote. “...Deadlines sometimes spur actions, but the feeling is that the financial gap between the Raiders and Jacobs is too wide to close between now and Monday.”

On Wednesday of last week, Fox 5’s Paloma Villicana reported that Jacobs won’t show up to training camp—which opens for rookies on Thursday and the veterans show up five days later—without a long-term deal. So, it sounds like this situation won’t be going away anytime soon as everyone’s attention will then turn to if he’ll continue to hold out during the regular season.

As a reminder, the Raiders can’t punish or fine Jacobs for not showing up as he isn’t under contract until he signs the tag.

Silver and Black Pride will continue to monitor this situation and provide you with updates as they come.

