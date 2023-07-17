Raiders, Josh Jacobs don’t agree to a contract extension

Here we go.

The NFL’s deadline for franchise tagged player to agree to a contract extension passed at 1 p.m. PT Monday and Las Vegas Raiders’ star running back Josh Jacobs and the team did not agree to a new deal. That was the expected outcome.

The #Raiders and star RB Josh Jacobs did not reach a deal, per me and @TomPelissero, despite extensive negotiations. Now it’s unclear when he’ll show to play on the tag. pic.twitter.com/1vAJE8j6U4 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 17, 2023

Yet, now that it has passed it sets the stage for a contract holdout by the the 2022 NFL rushing king. A Las Vegas television station reported that Jacobs was planning to hold out from training camp if Monday’s deadline passed without a deal. The Raiders report to training camp in eight days at the team’s Henderson, Nevada practice facility. The first training camp practice is July 26.

NFL Media previously reported that if he does hold out Jacobs could stay away from the team into the regular season. Las Vegas opens the season at the Denver Broncos on September 10.

We never tried to reset the market — Josh Jacobs (@iAM_JoshJacobs) July 17, 2023

Jacobs, 25, can’t play this season until he signs his franchise tag, which is $10.1 million. Jacobs, the No. 24 overall pick in the 2019 draft, is in the situation because the Raiders‘ brass declined to exercise the fifth-year option on him in May, 2022.

Jacobs responded by having a career season, leading the NFL with 1,653 rushing yards. Fellow star running back Saquon Barkley, of the New York Giants, is in the same situation as he and the team did not come to terms on a new deal by the deadline.