Silver Minings: Maybe Jimmy G. is the answer in the red zone

More statistical evidence that Raiders may be better near goal line on 2023

By Bill Williamson
Las Vegas Raiders Introduce Jimmy Garoppolo
Jimmy Garoppolo
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Two things are true:

  1. We all know the Las Vegas Raiders’ offensive issues in the red zone have been a big problem for multiple years.
  2. We have seen statistical evidence this offseason that suggests perhaps things will be better with expected new starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo running the offense.

The latest silver of hope comes via a recent tweet by NFL analyst Warren Sharp shows that Garoppolo has had some recent success as a red-zone quarterback. In 2022, with the San Francisco 49ers, Garoppolo completed 62 percent of his passes inside the opponent’s 10-yard line.

Jimmy G.’s completion percentage deep in the red zone (the red zone is inside the opponent’s 20-yard line) was the fourth best mark in the NFL, better than NFL and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.

On the other side of the coin in this 2022 stat was former Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr. He completed just 33 percent of his passes inside the 10-yard line. That’s one of the reasons why he was cut and new with the New Orleans Saints.

Garoppolo’s and Carr’s numbers in this category doesn’t automatically mean the Raiders’ fortune near the goal line will improve in 2023, but it’s worthy of hope.

