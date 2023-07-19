Silver Minings: Raiders spending big on wide receivers in 2023

One of the biggest storyline of the Las Vegas Raiders’ 2023 offseason was their major change at the wide receiver position.

A year after trading for elite receiver Davante Adams, Las Vegas adding several pieces in free agency and drafted Tre Tucker of Cincinnati in the third round.

And tall the moves at the receiver position was not cheap. According to a recent tweet by NFL analyst Warren Sharp, the Raiders have committed $43 million to the wide receiver position for this season. It is tied for the second most total at the position in the entire league. Here is the complete list:

most expensive WR rooms in 2023:



$44M - DEN

$43M - LV, TB

$42M - JAX

$41M

$40M

$39M - MIA, CLE

$38M

$37M - LAC

$36M - SEA

$35M - WAS, CHI

$34M

$33M - NYJ

$32M

$31M - BUF, NO, PIT, CIN

$30M

$29M

$28M - LAR

$27M - DAL

$26M

$25M - NE, PHI

$24M - BAL, KC

$23M - ARI, NYG

$22M - SF… — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 2, 2023

So, a lot of expected by Adams, 2023 free-agent big ticket acquisition Jakobi Meyers and company. The Raiders certainly they get what they paid for at this position.

