Raiders preview 2023: Ameer Abdullah ready to contribute

The Las Vegas Raiders have a talented and crowded running backs room heading into the 2023 season.

People often don’t think of Ameer Abdullah when first digging into the Raiders’ running back group. But the team brought him back for a reason. He fills a role as a third-down back and he is key on special teams and don’t forget he had solid hands out of the backfield.

Abdullah, who has signed back-to-back one-year contracts with Las Vegas, had 25 receptions for 211 yards and four carries for 20 yards last season. The 30-year-old tailback has the same mind set going into this season as last — he will do whatever it takes to help the Raiders’ offense no matter what down it may be and who knows what the opportunities will be if star Josh Jacobs stays away into the season.

“I mean third down is important in this league, and whatever I’m asked to do, I’m going to try to do my best at it whether it’s third down, first down, no matter what,” Abdullah said. “But yes, third downs are very important in this league.”

The Raiders’ coaching staff praised Abdullah often in 2022 and he is thankful the team wanted him back.

“I’m thankful. It feels good to have people believe in you, and I think that’s the environment we have. Coaches and players alike, we believe in one another and we want to support one another.”

Abdullah is going to take the same approach into training camp that he did in the offseason.

“To just improve every single day, try to keep it simple,” Abdullah said. “My dad always used the old adage, ‘How do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time.’ So, just taking every day for what it comes at and just staying present. That’s the main goal.”

Indeed, it’s time for Abdullah and the rest of the Raiders to eat.