Silver Minings: Rookies report to Henderson today

The Las Vegas Raiders take a big step toward the 2023 NFL season as their rookie class reports to training camp Thursday at their Henderson, Nevada practice facility.

All of the team’s nine draft picks and their undrafted class are set to report. They are all signed.

The rest of the roster reports Tuesday with the first full team practice being set for Wednesday morning. The Raiders are one of many teams that have their rookies report earlier to get them comfortable with the process. The team is hopeful first-round pick Tyree Wilson will be able to practice soon. The edge rusher from Texas Tech missed the entire off with a foot injury he suffered prior to be being the No. 7 overall pick,

