Silver Minings: Expect shorter touchdown passes in 2023

New quarterback, new offensive approach.

With the Las Vegas Raiders transitioning from former starting quarterback Derek Carr to new starter Jimmy Garoppolo, there will naturally be differences in how the offense will be run.

One area that the offense will likely change is in passing yardage length. In a stat researched by NFL analyst Warren Sharp, it shows that Carr led the NFL in touchdown yardage length with 18.8 yards. Garoppolo, on the other hand, had the second shortage average length of touchdown passes at 6.3 yards.

average length of TD passes (air yards):



18.8 - Derek Carr

18.5 - Jalen Hurts

16.4 - Josh Allen

16.0 - Geno Smith

14.1 - Tua Tagovailoa

13.1 - Justin Fields

12.9 - Aaron Rodgers

11.8 - Russell Wilson

11.7 - Joe Burrow

11.5 - Davis Mills

11.5 - Andy Dalton

10.9 - Lamar Jackson… — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) July 5, 2023

It isn’t necessarily a bad thing that Garoppolo’s had short touchdown passes. After all, NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs had the shortest yardage average of touchdown passes at 4.5 yards and no one complains about his game.

One of the reasons why Garoppolo had a much shorter yardage average on touchdowns than Carr is that he had better success in the red zone.

Again, there will be a lot of change in Las Vegas and this illustrates one of the way things are changing with this offense.

In other Raiders’ news: