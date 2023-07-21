 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Silver Minings: Expect shorter touchdown passes in 2023

Jimmy Garoppolo’s touchdown throws much shorter than Derek Carr’s in 2022

By Bill Williamson
New quarterback, new offensive approach.

With the Las Vegas Raiders transitioning from former starting quarterback Derek Carr to new starter Jimmy Garoppolo, there will naturally be differences in how the offense will be run.

One area that the offense will likely change is in passing yardage length. In a stat researched by NFL analyst Warren Sharp, it shows that Carr led the NFL in touchdown yardage length with 18.8 yards. Garoppolo, on the other hand, had the second shortage average length of touchdown passes at 6.3 yards.

It isn’t necessarily a bad thing that Garoppolo’s had short touchdown passes. After all, NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs had the shortest yardage average of touchdown passes at 4.5 yards and no one complains about his game.

One of the reasons why Garoppolo had a much shorter yardage average on touchdowns than Carr is that he had better success in the red zone.

Again, there will be a lot of change in Las Vegas and this illustrates one of the way things are changing with this offense.

