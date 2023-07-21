Raiders take another step toward signing Marcus Peters

There has been a sense that it is a foregone conclusion that the Las Vegas Raiders will sign veteran cornerback Marcus Peters soon.

It seems it is getting closer and closer. NFL Media reported Friday that Peters will visit and workout for the Silver and Black on Monday. If all goes well, he could soon be signed. The Raiders’ veterans report to training camp Tuesday and they start practicing Wednesday.

The #Raiders will host FA CB Marcus Peters for a visit and workout on Monday, sources say. Las Vegas visited with Peters earlier this spring, now will take another close look before training camp.



The former All-Pro and Pro Bowler had been with the #Ravens since 2019. pic.twitter.com/PubHWZIHAJ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 21, 2023

The Oakland native visited the Raiders in May and the two sides have kept in touch for weeks.

Peters, 30, started all 13 games he appeared for the Baltimore Ravens in 2022. He had one interception. Peters, a cousin of former Raiders’ running back Marshawn Lynch, was known as a ballhawk in his prime as he led the NFL in yards from interception returns in 2015, 2017 and 2019. He made the Pro Bowl three times and was a two-time first teem All Pro.

Peters, who didn’t play in 2021, was a first-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2015 out fo Washington. He has also played for the Rams. Peters has 32 interceptions in seven NFL seasons.

If signed, Peters has a strong chance to start for the Raiders who added a lot of pieces at cornerback this offseason. The Raiders currently have the following cornerbacks on the roster: Nate Hobbs, Duke Shelley, David Long Jr., Brandon Facyson, Amik Robertson, Tyler Hall, Jakorian Bennett (rookie fourth-round pick), Jordan Perryman (rookie UDFA), Azizi Hearn (rookie UDFA) and Bryce Cosby.

Likely only five of these players will make the 53-man roster.