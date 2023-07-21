Tyree Wilson, Byron Young will open training camp on injured lists

The Las Vegas Raiders’ rookies started training camp work Friday and two key players were put on injured lists.

The team placed first-round pick, edge rusher Tyree Wilson from Texas Tech, on the Non Football Injury list, while third-round pick, Alabama defensive tackle Byron Young was put on the Pyhsically Unable to Perform list.

.@Raiders rookie DE Tyree Wilson will start training camp on the NFI list & DT Byron Young will start on PUP list.



In Wilson’s case, coming off the foot injury he suffered last year, the designation was expected & gives him time to ramp up before getting the full green light. — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) July 21, 2023

While the move with Wilson, the No. 7 overall draft pick, isn’t totally shocking, there were indications he would be ready for training camp. Wilson, who missed all of the offseason and the June minicamp, was hurt in college with a foot injury. So, the team is trying to get get him adjusted to conditioning and slowly ramp him up to the practice field. Barring a setback, he should have a chance to be ready for Week 1 at the Denver Broncos on September 10.

Young did work during the offseason. The team gave no details why he is starting training camp on the PUP. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported the sense is he won’t be out long. Often, players start training camp on the PUP and return in a timely manner.

The Raider’s veterans report to training camp Tuesday with the first full team practice being held Wednesday morning.