Silver Minings: Davante Adams teams up with Project FoodBox

Training camp is approaching next week, as the rookies reported on Thursday. As the hype for the season continues, Las Vegas Raiders players are helping out in the local community.

Davante Adams is the latest Raider to give back. On Friday, he announced his support for Project FoodBox, an organization that sources, packages, and distributes boxes of fresh produce directly from farmers to communities in need.

The wide receiver will promote the Project Food Box mission to address the inequality of access to fresh, nutritious produce in vulnerable populations.

“Where I grew up, we didn’t always have access to the things you need to maintain a healthy lifestyle,” said Adams, who is a native of East Palo Alto, California. “I’m in a really fortunate position now to be able to help address those disparities. I believe everyone deserves nutritious, fresh foods, and programs like Project FoodBox make that possible.”

Adams announced that he would feature Project FoodBox for California & Nevada Food Banks as his chosen cause and beneficiary of his league’s “My Cause My Cleats” initiative, which promotes and raises funds for causes important to players. Adams will personally help design special cleats featuring Project FoodBox, which he will wear in a designated game this season.

“Having someone like Davante Adams in our corner, raising awareness for what we do, will make a real difference in our ability to bring Produce to the People,” said Steve Brazeel, founder of Project FoodBox and CEO of SunTerra Produce. “Together with Davante, we’re making important progress in inequality of access to nutritious foods, which in turn helps to address larger health disparities.”

It is excellent to see Raiders players out in the community. Adams sets an example of greatness on and off the field.

