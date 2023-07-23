News: Jimmy Garoppolo passes physical

The Las Vegas Raiders veterans will report to training camp on Tuesday and the team got some good news this weekend as projected starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passed his physical, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Raiders’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo, who spent his off-season recovering from a foot injury, did in fact pass his training camp physical and is expected to begin training camp with his teammates, per league source. Raiders are not placing him on the Physically Unable to Perform list. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 23, 2023

Schefter also notes that Garoppolo will not be on the PUP list, and the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Vincent Bonsignore reported that the quarterback is expected to be a full-go during the team’s first practice.

Garoppolo suffered a foot injury last year while playing for the San Francisco 49ers, which caused him to miss the final stretch of the regular season and the 49ers’ run to the NFC Championship. In March, his introductory press conference with the Raiders was delayed by a day as the ailment caused him to fail his initial physical with the club.

Las Vegas then re-worked the quarterback’s contract, converting his signing bonus into a base salary and adding an addendum—discovered by Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk—that gave themselves an out if Jimmy G was unable to pass his physical. He also missed the team’s OTA and minicamp practices this spring after having surgery on the foot in wake of the contract restructuring.

However, that all becomes a moot point now as Garoppolo will be suiting up next week.

This was the first piece of good news for the Raiders to start training camp as they’ve had a tough week. The team’s rookies reported on Thursday and the next day the Silver and Black announced rookie defensive linemen Tyree Wilson—the No. 7 pick overall—and Byron Young—third-round selection—are starting camp on injured lists. Wilson will begin on the NFI list and Young on PUP.

Also, Las Vegas couldn’t reach a long-term agreement on a contract extension for running back Josh Jacobs, who is franchise tagged, before last Tuesday’s deadline. Jacobs isn’t expected to participate in training camp as a result and his status for the regular season remains in question.

But the Raiders were at least able to alleviate one concern by their starting quarterback getting healthy, now it’s just a matter of how quickly they can repair the others.