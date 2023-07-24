It has finally happened — Marcus Peters is a Raider

After several weeks of speculation, the Las Vegas Raiders have finally added a key veteran piece to their secondary as they have signed cornerback Marcus Peters.

The #Raiders have reached an agreement with former #Ravens Pro Bowl CB Marcus Peters, sources say. Peters, who had an impressive workout today, gets a 1-year deal and Las Vegas gets a talented player right before camp. pic.twitter.com/DmbaYLLoSh — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 24, 2023

The Oakland native visited the Raiders in May and the two sides have kept in touch for weeks.

Peters, 30, started all 13 games he appeared for the Baltimore Ravens in 2022. He had one interception. Peters, a cousin of former Raiders’ running back Marshawn Lynch, was known as a ballhawk in his prime as he led the NFL in yards from interception returns in 2015, 2017 and 2019. He made the Pro Bowl three times and was a two-time first teem All Pro.

Peters, who didn’t play in 2021, was a first-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2015 out fo Washington. He has also played for the Rams. Peters has 32 interceptions in seven NFL seasons.

Peters has a strong chance to start for the Raiders who added a lot of pieces at cornerback this offseason. In addition to Peters, the Raiders currently have the following cornerbacks on the roster: Nate Hobbs, Duke Shelley, David Long Jr., Brandon Facyson, Amik Robertson, Tyler Hall, Jakorian Bennett (rookie fourth-round pick), Jordan Perryman (rookie UDFA), Azizi Hearn (rookie UDFA) and Bryce Cosby.

Likely only five of these players will make the 53-man roster.

On a related note, the Raiders announced the signing of defensive end Isaac Rochell as well.

We have signed free agent DE Isaac Rochell. pic.twitter.com/peHpNO6T1n — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) July 24, 2023

Rochell joined Las Vegas at the very end of last season and logged a couple of snaps in one game for the team. Last week, they placed rookie defensive linemen Tyree Wilson and Byron Young on injured lists—NFI for Wilson and PUP for Young—but both players still count toward the 90-man roster during training camp. There has been no word yet on who will be let go to make room for Rochell.