Madden 24 ratings: Derek Carr ranks above Jimmy Garoppolo

When the Las Vegas Raiders decided to move on from nine-year starting quarterback Derek Carr and sign Jimmy Garoppolo in free agency this offseason, naturally, that sparked an ongoing conversation about who the better player is.

People will use just about anything to support their argument from stats to PFF grades to record as a starter and the ever-ambiguous “eye test”. Now that EA Sports has released the Madden 24 quarterback ratings, even more fuel has been added to the fire, and the new piece of kindling favors the franchise passing leader, slightly.

Carr received a 78 Madden rating which is tied for 15th among quarterbacks and one point above Garoppolo’s 77 mark—tied for 17th. The former has an advantage when it comes to the deep ball with a 91 throw power rating and an 87 on deep accuracy, compared to 87 and 80, respectively, for the latter.

However, Jimmy G has the upper hand on short- and medium-range accuracy with ratings of 89 and 86, respectively, while Carr sits at 88 and 83 for those two categories. The kicker appears to be the injury ratings, where the predecessor owns a 12-point advantage; 95 to 83.

The good news for Garoppolo is that one narrative surrounding him over the last several months did get busted by the Madden 24 rating release. Many feel he is by far the worst quarterback in the division, but the list below shows how the AFC West signal-callers stack up against each other and he’s deadlocked with the Denver Broncos Russell Wilson.

Wilson is coming off the worst year of his career while Garoppolo played well for the San Francisco 49ers last year before getting hurt, so some recency bias appears to be sneaking into the ratings. Regardless, this should give Jimmy G a slight confidence boost heading into the season, and give Raider fans more ammunition for any Twitter arguments, which is the most important aspect of these pretend football ratings anyway!

EA Sports also recently released the Madden 24 ratings for tight ends, cornerbacks and linebackers. Below is a look at how the Raiders fared against the rest of the AFC West at each position.

Tight end

Travis Kelce, Chiefs (99) Gerald Everett, Chargers (82) Michael Mayer, Raiders (75) Greg Dulcich, Broncos (74) Austin Hooper, Raiders (73)

Cornerback

Patrick Surtain II, Broncos (94) L’Jarius Sneed, Chiefs (84) Asante Samuel Jr., Chargers (82) JC Jackson, Chargers (82) Michael Davis, Chargers (80) Trent McDuffie, Chiefs (80) Nate Hobbs, Raiders (79) K’Wuan Williams, Broncos (76) David Long Jr., Raiders (74) Duke Shelley, Raiders (74)

Off-ball Linebacker