Silver Minings: Josh Jacobs has no plans to show up for training camp

The Las Vegas Raiders offense in 2022 was led by star running back Josh Jacobs. Jacobs rushed for 1653 yards and 12 touchdowns, earning first-team All-Pro.

Jacobs was hoping to be compensated appropriately for the effort this offseason. Instead, the Raiders put him under the franchise tag, and the two sides could not come to a deal by the deadline. Jacobs has made it clear he is not happy with the negotiations on social media.

It has sparked a conversation about running back pay overall. Running backs came together for a Zoom call to discuss the matter this weekend. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported information about Jacobs attending training camp.

“Per a source with knowledge of the situation, participants in last night’s Zoom call involving disgruntled running backs got the impression that Jacobs does not plan to show up for training camp or the preseason. Whether he actually refuses to collect game checks (at $561,111 each) remains to be seen.

With no contract signed, it is not shocking that Jacobs will hold out from camp. There is no penalty or loss of pay since he hasn't touched the dotted line. However, it is the same situation for the season, and he could decide to miss paychecks to make his point.

Time will tell as we get closer to Week 1.

